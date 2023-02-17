NEW YORK (PIX11) – A traveling exhibit celebrating the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is making its way to New York City.

“Harry Potter, The Exhibition” will open on a to-be-determined date later this year but fans can join the waitlist for tickets right now.

The immersive experience features some of the series’ most iconic characters, settings, and beasts. Adding to the magic, each fan will receive an RFID wristband connected to a visitor profile, which will help provide unique experiences for each attendee.

Exhibit highlights include:

From Page to Screen Gallery

Hogwarts Castle Gallery

The Great Hall Gallery

The Hogwarts Houses Gallery

Hogwarts Classrooms

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest

There will also be an exclusive collection of “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” merchandise for sale. For more information and updates on tickets, visit harrypotterexhibition.com.