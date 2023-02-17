NEW YORK (PIX11) – A traveling exhibit celebrating the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is making its way to New York City.
“Harry Potter, The Exhibition” will open on a to-be-determined date later this year but fans can join the waitlist for tickets right now.
The immersive experience features some of the series’ most iconic characters, settings, and beasts. Adding to the magic, each fan will receive an RFID wristband connected to a visitor profile, which will help provide unique experiences for each attendee.
Exhibit highlights include:
- From Page to Screen Gallery
- Hogwarts Castle Gallery
- The Great Hall Gallery
- The Hogwarts Houses Gallery
- Hogwarts Classrooms
- Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest
There will also be an exclusive collection of “Harry Potter: The Exhibition” merchandise for sale. For more information and updates on tickets, visit harrypotterexhibition.com.