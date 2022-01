NEW YORK (PIX11) — An asteroid estimated to be more than 3,400 feet wide will fly by Earth Tuesday night at about 48,000 mph.

It’s expected to pass within 1.2 million miles of our planet. That’s the closest an asteroid has been to Earth since 1933.

Dr. Denton Ebel, the curator of Earth and planetary sciences at the American Museum of Natural History, joined the PIX11 News to chat about the historic event and more. Watch the video player above to learn more.