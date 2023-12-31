NEW YORK (PIX11) — Amtrak signal issues are causing significant delays on the Northeast Corridor line and New Jersey Transit Sunday morning, officials said.

The Amtrak trains are experiencing two-hour delays and NJ Transit service in and out of Penn Station in Manhattan has up to 45-minute delays, as of about 8:30 a.m., officials said.

Atlantic City Rail Line service is suspended in both directions between Cherry Hill and 30th St Station in Philadelphia due to an Amtrak signal issue, according to NJ Transit.

Riders can check for updates on the Amtrak website or app.