NEW YORK (PIX11) – Amtrak train service to Albany is expected to be partially back up and running Thursday after a parking garage over the tracks was shut down due to structural issues, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

Amtrak Empire Service is expected to be fully operational by Friday, he added.

The city shut down the garage due to structural issues, including two gaping holes in the concrete and subpar beams.

Amtrak has not commented on when train service to Albany is expected to return.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.