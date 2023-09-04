AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – An Amityville woman was arrested Sunday night for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, Suffolk police said.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Route 110. Police said a man was crossing the road near Albany Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle then a Land Rover going northbound.

Both vehicles fled the scene, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers stopped the Land Rover on the Southern Parkway going west near exit 19, according to authorities.

The driver, 26-year-old Danielle Lapersonerie, was charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene. She’s expected to be arraigned Monday.

Police are still searching for the first vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling the Suffolk County Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

