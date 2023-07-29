NEW YORK (PIX11) — Another scorching summer day is not letting Alex Sankin stop him or his two children from venturing out into the city.

“You have to take them outside even in this weather because otherwise they will be cooped up all day,” said Sankin.

They are among several families at the Riverside Park playground finding shade under a canopy of trees and enjoying the cold spray of the sprinklers.

“Actually, I have water right there that I brought for them. The trees help. Shorts and a T-shirt and we almost have to leave because it is hot,” he said.

Too much time under the sun was a no-go at the Landmark Festival in Harlem. Organizers were glad to host the hip-hop music exhibit in a space with air conditioning and a barbecue area, with plenty of refreshments.

The first version of the event was hosted in the winter.

“The first show was January, so it was completely different, but it was packed,” said Landmark Festival organizer Kate Storch.

The turnout for the first day of the summer edition was also a success. As visitors enjoy music and a trip down memory lane, learning about the genre’s origins ahead of its 50th anniversary next month.

“We don’t make the same mistakes and we can get back to what this is about the music breaking and drawing on the wall,” said pioneer music producer Large Professor.

There is also some live graffiti action here, a labor of love to create this retro design during such extreme conditions.

“Today is brutal, even simple things like if you leave the paint the sun you can burn your hands,” said graffiti artist DJ JS1 also known as Jerms. “I’m just dripping water all day but it’s for the landmark festival we are used to it we love it.”