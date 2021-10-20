‘Amazing feeling’: Jill Biden visits Bronx school, thanks teachers for hard work amid pandemic

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Dr. Jill Biden spent some time at P.S. 82 in the Bronx on Wednesday, talking to teachers about their return to full-time, in-person learning this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bearing the gift of cookies, the first lady spoke with about two dozen educators for roughly an hour.

“I can’t thank you enough, from the bottom of my heart, for doing what you do every single day. It only takes one person to believe in you — one — and that’s what you do for our kids,” she told teachers and administrators in the room.

As the teachers left the building after the meeting, they told PIX11 News it meant the world to them to have the first lady say they were doing a good job.

Kindergarten teacher Tiffany Brunson said it was “an amazing feeling” to receive praise from the first lady.

“She was very real, very genuine. She made us all feel very comfortable. It was a great feeling knowing that she understands what we’re going through because she, herself, is a teacher,” Brunson said. 

