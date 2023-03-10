NEW YORK (PIX11) — Amazin’ Day is coming to New York City. All you need to do is wear your New York Mets hat on March 25 to unlock all the city has to offer.

The Mets will have fun surprises for fans wearing the team’s hat across the city.

“We’re planning fun surprises all across the city for anyone spotted in a Mets hat or other Mets gear,” the Amazin’ Day website says. “So be on the lookout for Mr. and Mrs. Met, Mets legends, and official Mets reps, and get ready to reap the Amazin’ rewards.”

Additionally, Amazin’ Day will host community events across Manhattan and Queens. There will also be participating restaurants giving away free Coca-Cola and free entry to some of New York City’s most iconic venues on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you wear a Mets hat to these locations, you could get in for free:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn Steel

Webster Hall

Terminal 5

The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards

Racket NYC

The Met Cloisters

If you want to participate but don’t have a Mets hat, fear not: There will be merch pop-ups all around New York City where you can pick up a hat.

At 6 p.m. on Amazin’ Day, the Mets will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in Port St. Lucie. You can watch the game live on PIX11 and PIX11.com.