NEW YORK (PIX11) — On the weekend, people always look for interesting things to do.

When it is New Year’s Eve, there is another reason to celebrate.

While hundreds of thousands of people will head to Times Square, many will look for other ideas.

Visit your favorite neighborhood. It is not only about the midnight hour.

Local stores, shops, and restaurants are marking the holiday with special brunches and dinners.

Tootles and French is marking its first New Year’s along Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria.

Fireworks will go off in Prospect Park and Central Park at midnight.

The annual midnight run is also being held this year in Central Park. People can run, walk, or cheer on the participants along the route which goes for 2.5 miles.