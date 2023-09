NEW YORK (PIX11) – Alternate side parking rules were suspended Friday as a coastal storm pounds New York City with rain, causing flooding on major roadways and mass transit.

The city cited the heavy rainfall for the suspension.

Alternate side parking rules will also be suspended Saturday for the holiday of Sukkot.

