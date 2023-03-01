LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 130-year-old cheese shop closed its doors in Manhattan on Wednesday, but the business will live on in New Jersey, the store owner said.

Alleva Dairy, a cheese shop billed as America’s oldest, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of 2022; the Grand Street store had been hit hard by the pandemic.

Owner Karen King, hoping to raise some serious cheddar and save the shop, launched a GoFundMe. More than $6,000 was donated to help the business, which is known for its imported Italian cheeses, fresh mozzarella and ricotta.

“I am so thankful for the support I have received from my devoted customers, neighbors, the news media and strangers from across the country,” King said Wednesday. “Today marks a new chapter in the history of my beloved cheese store.”

Alleva Dairy is now set to open a 3,700-square-foot store on Lyndhurst’s Polito Avenue, King said. She worked with businessman and developer Jack Morris to make the deal happen.

“One thing is certain, Alleva Dairy will continue and will be bigger and better than before,” she said.