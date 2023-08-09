BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two alleged crack dealers, Samuel Bautista and Ahmed Altorei, have been accused in a shooting that resulted in a stray bullet hitting an 11-month-old baby in the face, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said Wednesday.

“The baby survived, and that’s a miracle,” said Williams. “But the emotional and physical trauma will never go away. Safety is a civil right. And like all rights, to keep it, we must enforce it. That is why I am proud to announce that we have arrested and indicted the two men who we allege shot that baby girl.”

In January 2022, Bautista, 30, and Altorei, 36, were involved in gunfire with a rival drug dealer fighting over turf, according to prosecutors. Baby Catherine was with her mother inside a parked car when a stray bullet hit her face, officials said.

The shooting happened a few days shy of her first birthday, which she spent in the hospital. A vigil was also held for her.

A GoFundMe started by the child’s aunt is still taking donations. The 11-month-old baby underwent brain surgery and spent months in the hospital.

Altorei and Bautista, both from the Bronx, were each charged with one count of narcotics conspiracy, and one count of using or carrying firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison, officials said.

Altorei and Bautista were also charged with possessing ammunition after a felony conviction, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.