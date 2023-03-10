THE BRONX (PIX11) — The man police said is responsible for a string of robberies and one death appeared before a judge on Friday.

Kimond Cyrus, 39, is being charged with first and second-degree murder.

The hazmat suit seen in the surveillance video was found ditched near this Crotona Park building where 39-year-old Kimond Cyrus lives. Investigators said it had his DNA on it.

Inside his apartment, Police said they found some of the items stolen from three bodegas in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The Assistant District Attorney said his distinct accent could be heard on security cameras during a robbery in Brooklyn.

In court, Cyrus pleaded not guilty.

“There’s videotape, but the person is wearing a mask, wearing a Tyvek suit. Whether that’s my client wearing a mask and Tyvek suit remains to be seen,” Cryus’ attorney said.

Cyrus is accused of fatally shooting Doana Deli worker, 67-year-old Sueng Choi, despite no video or witnesses at the time.

Manhattan prosecutors said Cyrus robbed a customer at an Upper East Side shop at gunpoint.

That customer escaped outside and heard a single gunshot in the store. He then saw the suspect getaway on a blue scooter which was caught on street security cameras.

The clerk was then found dead in the back of the store.

Police believe Cyrus is responsible for a robbery spree spanning three boroughs in a week stealing cash, cell phones and thousands of dollars worth of Newport cigarettes.

The ADA called Cyrus a flight risk today, explaining during a 2003 jury trial for assault, he was caught with a suitcase full of his belongings and a one-way ticket out of the country.