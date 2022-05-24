BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An alleged sex trafficker known as Sugar Bear beat a woman to death and dismembered her body in Brooklyn, according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Somorie Moses, 45, allegedly killed Leondra Foster on Jan. 13, 2017, officials said. The next day, he cut up her body. Moses brought Foster’s torso and limbs to a Bronx sanitation site, Her head, hands and feet were stored in his freezer. His first name was tattooed on Foster’s foot; investigators said he made many of his victims get his name tattooed onto their bodies.

“The level of depravity allegedly shown in this case is truly beyond the pale,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Moses allegedly lured women in with false promises of love and marriage, according to court filings. He would then start a sexual relationship with the women before demanding they work as a prostitute. The Brooklyn man allegedly used beatings, rape and torture to get the women to comply with his demands.

He allegedly sex trafficked a number of other women and girls for years, according to the indictment. Moses used a Taser on one women who refused to engage in prostitution. He is accused of slashing another victim with a razer and beating her with a belt. He poured lemon juice into the wounds. One woman was beaten with an extension cord.

When another woman told Moses she didn’t want to work as a prostitute, Moses allegedly put a shotgun into her mouth, according to the indictment. He threatened to kill the woman and her child.

“Sex trafficking is a modern form of slavery that uses violence and fear to force vulnerable individuals to work for someone else’s profit, in this case resulting in the alleged brutal murder of one of the victims,” United States Attorney Breon Peace. “This Office will continue to prioritize investigation and prosecution of these heinous crimes.”

The government’s investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about crimes perpetrated by Somorie Moses is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, and reference this case.