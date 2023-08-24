MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (PIX11) — A group of women made history as the first all-women sanitation crew to hit the streets in Mount Vernon, New York.

It marks an important achievement for workplace equality in the city.

The all-women sanitation crew went down Fourth Avenue, collecting trash and recycling. The women were hired last year through the “Love Our City” campaign, which is funded by President Joe Biden’s “American Rescue Plan.”

There are more than 55,000 sanitation workers in the country. Only 17% of them are women, but numbers are rising every year.

