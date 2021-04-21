All New Yorkers released from prison could vote under bill

ALBANY, N.Y. — All individuals released on parole could vote in New York under a bill that passed the Assembly Wednesday.

The legislation has also passed the Senate, and will next head to the desk of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The governor has 10 days to sign or veto a bill once it hits his desk before it becomes law.

Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell celebrated the bill’s passage.

“This is a big day for democracy,” he tweeted. “New York State is leading the way by expanding access to voting, righting historical wrongs, and strengthening communities.”

Currently, people who are released on parole and under community supervision for felonies have to wait months or years to vote until they’ve been discharged from parole or reached the end of supervision.

Individuals would also have to receive notification that their voting rights were restored, along with a voter registration form, under the bill.

PIX11 contributed to this report.