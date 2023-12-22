NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mariah Carey’s smash Christmas song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” will earn the star an estimated $5.3 million this holiday season alone, according to a study by Hello Millions.

“For artists, having a festive hit not only boosts their visibility during the holiday season but helps establish a timeless and nostalgic connection with fans who associate their music with the magic of Christmas, ultimately ensuring popularity year after year,” said a spokesperson from Hello Millions. “Christmas songs add a joyful atmosphere to the festive period, as they bring people together and can really help get you into the festive mood.”

The online gambling app analyzed data from Spotify to compile a list of top performers and how much money could be earned from their seasonal tunes. The company also added artists with the least amount of streams on the music platform to see how much they could earn. Hello Millions excluded other apps like Apple Music and album sales.

Some of the top artists included Wham!, Ariana Grande, and Michael Bublé.

Here are the top 10 artists and their estimated holiday earnings:

RANK Song Artist Estimated holiday earnings 1. All I Want For Christmas Is You Mariah Carey $5.3 Million 2. Last Christmas Wham! $4.3 Million 3. Santa Tell Me

Araina Grande $3 Million 4. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas Michael Bublé $2.9 Million 5. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Brenda Lee $2.8 Million 6. Jingle Bell Rock Bobby Helms $2.7 Million 7. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Andy Williams $2.4 Million 8. Mistletoe Justin Bieber $2.3 Million 9. Underneath the Tree Kelly Clarkson $1.8 Million 10. Holly Jolly Christmas Michael Bublé $1.7 Million

Here are the bottom 10 artists and their estimated holiday earnings:

RANK Song Artist Estimated holiday earnings 1. Mary’s Boy Child / Oh My Lord Boney M. $17,955 2.

Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End) The Darkness $117,994 3. Stop the Cavalry





Jona Lewie $276,242 4. Lonely This Christmas Mud $276,674 5. 2000 Miles

The Pretenders $346,285 6. Merry Xmas Everybody Slade $440,940 7. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday Wizzard $451,485 8. Baby It’s Cold Outside

Idina Menzel featuring Michael Buble $575,668 9. One More Sleep Leona Lewis $630,978 10. Santa’s Coming for Us Sia $705,383

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.