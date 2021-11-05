All fire companies in NYC active as vaccine mandate continues

An FDNY fire truck outside the Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn on April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — All of New York’s fire companies were active on Friday with an uptick in the COVID vaccination rate for firefighters, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

When the mandate was announced, the vaccination rate for firefighters was around 58 percent. It was at 80 percent on Friday, an uptick from 77 percent on Monday.

“Mandates work and they’re making our city even safer,” de Blasio tweeted. “Thank you to New York’s Bravest for stepping up.”

New York City and four unions representing city workers reached an agreement on COVID-19 vaccinations that affirms the city’s right to impose mandates on Thursday. By Friday, the city had reached agreements with 15 unions.

Firefighters’ unions say they were offered the same pact and have made the city a counterproposal, including a permanent option for weekly coronavirus testing instead of inoculation.