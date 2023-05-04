NEW YORK (PIX11) — While it’s not the Hogwarts Express, Harry Potter fans can travel on Potter-themed locomotives thanks to a partnership with Amtrak.

Amtrak is the official rail transportation partner for the Broadway show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” playing at the Lyric Theatre in New York City, officials said in a press release. Four specially wrapped trains will be available for those in the Northeast Corridor region from Washington, D.C. to Boston until June 25.

The eye-catching train wrap features the show’s iconic logo along with notable characters of the series: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, and the next generation of wizards: Albus Potter, Scorpius Malfoy, and Rose Granger-Weasley.

“While this train won’t be stopping at Platform 9 ¾, you’ll be sure to have a magical journey on the NEC,” Amtrak said in a press release.

Members of the Amtrak Guest Rewards program have the opportunity to use rewards points to purchase tickets to the show at the Lyric Theater in New York City. Rewards members can earn also points when purchasing tickets to the show.