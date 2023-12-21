NEW YORK (PIX11) – Alec Baldwin is not at all in the holiday spirit after seeing a live camel, sheep, and donkey used at Radio City Music Hall for their Nativity scene, according to PETA.

On Thursday, the actor sent a letter addressed to James L. Dolan, the CEO of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation, which owns the entertainment venue.

“Nothing is more magical than visiting New York City during the holidays when people from all around the world come to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” Baldwin wrote. “As someone who cares deeply about animals, I was disappointed to learn that the show doesn’t just feature dazzling human performers like the Rockettes but also camels, sheep, and donkeys, who are forced to participate in the Nativity scene.”

The letter went on to say that holiday displays using live animals are anything but merry for the animals. Baldwin’s letter, sent on behalf of PETA, also stated the animals used in the Nativity scene may feel fear, pain, and stress.

The Golden Globe-winner also alleged that Dawn Animal Agency, which was used to acquire the animals for the Nativity scene, has frequently been cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violating federal law, according to the letter.

One employee familiar with the production of the Radio City Christmas Spectacular stated, that Dawn Animal Agency is not involved in the production.

Baldwin closed his letter by stating that the Rockettes and other New York City productions have talented humans performing, and animals should be phased out of future entertainment performances.

PETA members will dress as elves and dump wheelbarrows full of coal on Radio City Music Hall’s doorstep at 7 p.m. on Thursday to emphasize Baldwin’s message.

“Mr. Baldwin is incorrect in his assumptions,” an MSG Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement to PIX11 News. “The safety of the animals in the Christmas Spectacular’s beloved ‘Living Nativity’ scene is always our priority. Their well-being is critical, and they are provided with exceptional round-the-clock care throughout the show’s limited run.”

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.