MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Alcohol will be banned on LIRR and Metro-North trains and stations during SantaCon 2023 this upcoming weekend, according to the MTA.

The ban will start at 4 a.m. on Dec. 9 through noon on Dec. 10. There will also be an increased MTA police presence at Penn Station, Grand Central Madison and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the ban, the agency said.

SantaCon is an annual fundraiser where hundreds donning the iconic red suit hit the bars of New York City. Tickets cost $15.

