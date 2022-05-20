NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City officials have brokered a deal with state lawmakers after years of asserting to keep speed cameras on all day, all year.

“New York City should have the complete authority to use our speed cameras,” Ydanis Rodríguez, commissioner of the Department of Transportation, said. “We need to hold dangerous and reckless drivers accountable for their actions.”

Legislators in Albany have been in charge of the cameras. The development will allow cameras to work overnight, which has been referred to as the deadliest time for New Yorkers to be on the streets.

Eighty people have been killed in crashes so far this year, a 14 percent increase from last year, according to data from the city. Sixty percent of those deaths happened when cameras were off.

The city is investing $900 million in street safety and redesigning a thousand intersections in order to prevent incidents of overspeeding, especially fatal ones. Speeding tanks by 50 percent on streets with cameras because of $50 tickets being issued. Most drivers who get one don’t get caught speeding again. Last year, more than 4 million tickets were issued.