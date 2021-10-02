‘Aladdin’ ticket holders upset the show won’t go on

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Broadway is back, but only sort of.

Lots of angry would-be audience members of the Disney show “Aladdin” showed up with tickets in hand for Saturday night’s performance, only to be turned away.

“They should’ve told us. We could’ve made a reservation somewhere else,” Glen Pyatt, a disappointed theatergoer told PIX11. “Now we’re stuck without no show,” he added.

Pyatt and his wife Meet, from Bay Shore, thought they’d have a night on the town; fancy dinner at Carmine’s and $130 tickets to “Aladdin,” not knowing the Disney show was shut down again Friday due to COVID.

The show won’t reopen until Oct. 12 at the earliest.

“Who doesn’t send out a notification that the show is canceled?” Meet Pyatt, Glen’s wife, asked in frustration.

“Aladdin” was originally shut down for 18 months, along with the rest of Broadway, because of the pandemic.

The show reopened just this past Tuesday, only to go dark again a day later because of breakthrough COVID cases among cast and crew.

After giving it another go Thursday night, the second cancellation in one week came Friday night.

Among those let down Saturday night were a group of tourists from Egypt.

“We were traveling from our country and we’re here,” Shereen El Masry said. “It was an opportunity to see a Broadway show with dazzling dancers and now nothing,” she added.

Additionally, the Broadway League on Friday announced that all 41 Broadway theaters will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, crew and theater staff, for all performances through the end of 2021.

Masks will also still be required for all audience members while inside, unless they’re eating or drinking.

This news extends the previous rules, which originally only had the safety precautions in place through October.

“We know that with these policies in place through the end of the year, we will continue to help our audiences feels safe and deliver them the thrill of Broadway night after night,” the president of the Broadway League said in a statement.

“Absolutely. Safety first,” said Janice Fleming, a theater lover from Plainfield, New Jersey. “I am a nurse. It’s necessary, it’s responsible. I am all for it,” she said.

Several Broadway shows have reopened so far, most without incident, including “The Lion King,” “Moulin Rouge,” and “Hamilton.”

At curtain time, the lines were long, with lots of signs telling audience members to have their proof of vaccination and photo ID ready.

One “Aladdin” lover said that while he’s disappointed, he’ll be back to see his favorite show.

“Obviously, theres nothing great about it,” Alex Rubino said outside the theater Saturday. “Just hope that the cast and crew are okay. But I’m hoping to see the magic carpet fly another day,” he added.