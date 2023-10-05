NEW YORK (PIX11) — AirTrain JFK will start accepting the MTA’s OMNY contactless payments at selected gates next week, officials said Thursday.

On Tuesday, travelers can use contactless cards, digital wallets, and OMNY cards to pay the $8.25 fare at the Jamaica and Howard Beach stations, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. AirTran is free between terminals.

Officials said the OMNY “Tap and Go” payment system will be available at all the AirTrain gates by the end of 2024. In the meantime, cash customers can still use MetroCards.

“We are making it easier than ever for travelers to take the train to JFK, and for visitors to our great city to use one of its most essential services – the MTA,” Hochul said.