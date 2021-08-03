Airline starts new NY-to-Boston seaplane flights

A Tailwind Air commuter seaplane passes the Custom House, center, and the downtown skyline while landing on Boston Harbor, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Boston. The airline began daily flight service Tuesday to and from New York Harbor. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — Travelers between New York and Boston tired of the time-consuming hassles of crowded airports and commercial flights now have a more convenient but pricey alternative.

Tailwind Air on Tuesday started direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.

The flights on eight-passenger aircraft between the New York Skyport on the East River and a Boston Harbor floating harbor take about 75 minutes.

Although the seaplane service can cut total travel times up to 60%, flights start at $395 one way.

Tickets include a standard-sized rolling bag of up to 20 pounds.