Airline starts new NY-to-Boston seaplane flights

BOSTON — Travelers between New York and Boston tired of the time-consuming hassles of crowded airports and commercial flights now have a more convenient but pricey alternative.
Tailwind Air on Tuesday started direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor.
The flights on eight-passenger aircraft between the New York Skyport on the East River and a Boston Harbor floating harbor take about 75 minutes.
Although the seaplane service can cut total travel times up to 60%, flights start at $395 one way.
Tickets include a standard-sized rolling bag of up to 20 pounds.