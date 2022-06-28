NEW YORK (PIX11)– Two years after imposing a temporary ban on parties and events, Airbnb has made the ban permanent, the company announced Tuesday.

The policy implemented in August 2020, which included a maximum occupancy of 16 people, proved highly effective. There was a 62% drop in party reports in New York, and a 44% decrease globally, according to Airbnb.

“The temporary ban has proved effective, and today we are officially codifying the ban as our policy,” the company said in a statement.

Airbnb is also imposing strict restrictions for the upcoming holiday weekend. Guests with negative reviews will not be allowed to book entire homes for one night during the Fourth of July weekend. The same restrictions were imposed this past Memorial Day, the company said.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the region that saw a 62% drop in party reports. The region is New York.