NEW YORK (PIX11) — More smoke from the ongoing wildfires in Canada pushed the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the unhealthy zone in New York early Wednesday.

As of 9 a.m., the AQI across New York was 118, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to AirNow.gov.

When the AQI is in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range (101-150), experts encourage people with heart or lung disease as well as older adults, children, and teens to reduce their time spent outdoors and to avoid strenuous activities.

Smoke from the wildfires returned to the New York area on Monday, prompting officials to issue Air Quality Alerts for much of the state.

“If you must go outdoors in areas that have air that is unhealthy or worse, consider wearing an N95 mask. Those who experience symptoms, or have symptoms that worsen, should consider consulting their health care provider,” said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald.