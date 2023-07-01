NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to blanket the New York area, causing unhealthy conditions into the holiday weekend.

As of 9:00 a.m., the AQI in parts of New York reached 134, which is considered “unhealthy,” according to AirNow.gov.

Conditions are expected to improve this weekend, however, officials are cautioning people in sensitive groups to limit outdoor activity and wear masks.

The National Weather Service, along with state officials, issued an Air Quality Alert on Wednesday that covers New York City, Long Island, and the Mid-Hudson region.

The air quality alert remains in effect through midnight, and the city was also under an ozone advisory Friday due to emissions mixed with the summer heat.