NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Air Quality Index will be something to monitor on Monday as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Department of Health have issued an Air Quality Health Advisory in parts of New York.

The advisory is in place for the New York City metro area, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, and other parts of Upstate, Central and Western New York.

Officials said there are two causes for concern. Fine particulate matter will affect the New York City metro area, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. The advisory will be in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. DEC meteorologists have predicted that the Air Quality Index could exceed 100. In June, New York City’s AQI reached 484.

An Ozone advisory will also be in effect in the New York City metro area and on Long Island from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.