NEW YORK (PIX11) — Air quality concerns continue Tuesday in New York City due to smoke from wildfires burning in Canada.

“New Yorkers should once again prepare for smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada to impact our state’s air quality this week,” Governor Hochul said on Monday.

As of 12:30 p.m., the Air Quality Index in New York City was 89, which is moderate, according to AirNow.gov.

The alert was first issued on Monday, and forecasts show the smoke can linger in New York over the next few days, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

For those who are sensitive to particle pollution, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency suggests considering reducing activity levels or shortening the amount of time active outdoors.