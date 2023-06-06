NEW YORK (PIX11) — An air quality alert is in effect through Wednesday in New York City, the northern suburbs, Long Island and parts of northern New Jersey due to wildfires in Quebec, Canada, according to officials.

Officials warned that the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you have asthma, heart and lung disease, or general breathing problems, the air quality could cause short-term health issues. Children and adults over 65 are also vulnerable.

Did you notice the color of the moon and the hazy skies? #wildfires are the culprit. The smoke is reaching our area. What does that mean for us? @PIXweather @PIX11News #AirQuality pic.twitter.com/ZERsajrJrK — Stacy-Ann Gooden (@stacyanngooden) June 6, 2023

An update on the impact of the wildfires on New York’s air quality was issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation and Health.

“When many New Yorkers walked outside today, the hazy skies caused by wildfire smoke were hard to miss,” Hochul said on Tuesday. “New York State experts are monitoring our air quality every day to ensure New Yorkers have the latest information about current air quality in their communities and what they can do to protect themselves.”

The DEC said the concern is fine particulate matter, which can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, causing coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure can be lessened by staying inside.