NEW YORK (PIX11) — An air quality health advisory in New York will remain in effect due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, officials said.

As of 6 a.m., the air quality index (AQI) in New York City was 91, which is considered “moderate.” The air quality is expected to be poor but state officials do not believe it will be as bad as earlier in the month.

Upstate and western New York will experience the worst of poor air conditions but the New York City area as well as Long Island should brace for air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

New York officials are reminding those who are vulnerable to air pollution such as the elderly, young children, and those who suffer from respiratory illness to take precautions Thursday like wearing a mask or limiting time outdoors.

For the rest of the population, health experts say to wear a mask if the air quality index goes above 150 and to look at the data instead of the sky.

“Just keep an eye on the actual numbers. It’s really hard to tell just based on our own senses and how bad it is. Looking at that actual number and seeing an objective measurement is a good way to judge what’s safe and what’s not safe,” said Dr. Barbara Mann a pulmonologist from Mount Sinai.