NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smoke from Canadian wildfires is still lingering in the New York area, according to officials.

As of 7:00 a.m., the AQI in parts of New York reached 156 which is considered unhealthy, according to AirNow.gov. The National Weather Service, along with state officials, issued an air quality alert on Wednesday that covers New York City, Long Island, and the Mid-Hudson region.

The warning has now been extended through Friday night and officials are cautioning people in sensitive groups to limit outdoor activity and wear masks.

“With ground-level smoke more visible and air quality continuing to reach unhealthy levels in many parts of the state, we encourage New Yorkers to take precautions to protect their health,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul. “We will continue to keep our communities informed of the steps people can take to stay safe outdoors and adapt as forecasts continue to evolve.”

The haze is not expected to be as severe as earlier this month when the AQI soared into hazardous conditions.