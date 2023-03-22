NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater has become a staple in the dance world.

Its renowned second company, Ailey II will return to its home, The Ailey Citigroup Theater, for a highly anticipated annual New York season. The event will be led by Artistic Director Francesca Harper.

Although in its second year, Ailey II has been around for decades. What started out as an experimental company in 1974, took on a life of its own. Their goal is to serve as a platform for the next generation of dance.

Since its inception, Ailey II has been responsible for launching the careers of celebrities like Jasmine Guy, Kevin Boseman (Chadwick Boseman’s brother), Vivian Nixon (Debbie Allen’s daughter) and Ephraim Sykes. Next year, they’ll be celebrating 50 years.

There are two programs with fourteen performances each lasting 90 minutes. They include Poetic Motion and Empowered, which highlights works by founder Alvin Ailey, Alvin Ailey American Dance, Theater Artistic Director Robert Battle, William Forsythe, Francesca Harper, Andrea Miller, and former Ailey Company member Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish.

The Dancers of Alvin Ailey II are some of New York’s very own. (Brooklyn natives Meagan King and Amar Smalls as well as Queens native Patrick Gamble). The one-of-a-kind performances may just inspire you to get moving.

Tickets start at $59 and can be purchased at alvinailey.org/aileyinnyc or by phone at 212-405-9082.

In the spirit of dance, Ailey’s Extension is offering free classes. From hip-hop, ballet, and west African, to NY style Mambo, Pilates, and Horton, new and returning dancers will learn from some of the most sought-after instructors.

Visit alvinailey.org/extension to view the schedule of classes or to sign up and learn more about the program.