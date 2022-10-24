NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Powerball jackpot hit $625 million as of Monday night, making it the eighth-largest prize in the game’s 30-year history.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292,201,338, according to the New York Lottery website. The odds of winning a prize of any amount are one in 24.9.

The cash value totals $299.8 million. After taxes, a winner in New York City would take home $184.6 million.

PIX11 News spoke to several New Yorkers about what they would do if they struck gold.

“I’d pause so I would really reflect, get all the financial help and support I could,” said Cindy Lewis. “I would absolutely gift it to charities of my choice, take care of my family.

Lewis would also quit her job.

“Buy a beach house, buy my kids new cars, pay for their college educations, start a nonprofit,” Rachel Row said.

Rowe, who regularly plays the lottery, would also retire and give money to family.

“You can tell I’ve thought about it, right?” Rowle said.

One New Yorker is hoping lightning strikes twice.

“I won in 1999, $45 million,” said John Falcon, who said he used his winnings to buy a new apartment, art work, and trips around the world.

The very first thing he purchased, however, was quite modest.

“I bought milk,” laughed Falcon.

He has advice for the lucky Powerball winner, if his ticket doesn’t cash big.

“Get a tax attorney, an accountant, and a bookkeeper,” said Falcon.