LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (PIX11)– Fireworks aren’t the only reason to scan the horizon, the air quality has been going from bad to worse. People want to know what it means for the Fourth of July weekend.

The smoke usually seen from fireworks has been from wildfires in Canada.

You can see haze along the skyline from Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City, Queens. The park and along the East River get packed for Tuesday’s fireworks show.

“As we do every year, we monitor the weather hourly in the lead-up to the show and will work closely with our city agency partners to determine any needed action,” Orlando Veras, Director of National Media Relations at Macy’s said. “Currently, no models show the wildfire smoke issue affecting the Macy’s Fireworks show next week. Additionally, the show goes on rain or shine. Only severe weather like lighting would delay the start.”

In East Harlem, neighbors gathered along East 104th Street at Union Settlement for a community celebration sponsored by Buy Local East Harlem.

They postponed the event two weeks ago due to poor air quality.

City officials held a briefing ahead of the long weekend to remind people to leave the fireworks displays to the experts.

Officials expect the air quality to improve before the Fourth of July.