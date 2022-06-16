QUEENS (PIX11) — It’s a battle that lasts 24 hours a day, seven days a week at John F. Kennedy International Airport; US Customs and Border Protection work alongside the US Postal Service to screen over 1 million postal parcels a day.

International gun and drug traffickers are using every trick in the book to get their goods into the United States, but the officers working at airports are not letting their guard down. They are stepping up their game to keep America safe.

Officials say that most of the guns being trafficked through JFK are headed to the south and the middle of America.

PIX11 News was given a rare, behind-the-scenes look at this increasingly challenging job. Photojournalist Keith Lopez has more from Queens in the video above.