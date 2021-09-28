After guilty verdict, R. Kelly critics focus on survivors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The day after R. Kelly’s federal sex trafficking conviction, advocte Kenyette Tisha Barnes was focused on the survivors.

“This is Day 1 of healing,” Barnes told PIX11 News on Tuesday. “I would say, if there is a glimmer of hope it is that this conversation continues.”

Barnes is one of the co-founders of Mute R. Kelly, a movement to boycott his music while Kelly was still an international star that helped bring his actions to the public’s attention.

The movement intensified after the docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly.” Executive producers Jesse Daniels and Tamara Simmons had a message for the now de-throned king of R&B music.

“You were never a king. We gave you that title and we’re taking it back,” Simmons said.

Former Manhattan prosecutor Dr. Deborah Tuerkheimer, the author of “Credible: Why We Doubt Accusers and Protect Abusers,” said she hopes Kelly’s conviction will encourage other survivors to come forward.

“We have to remember that non-reporting is the rule, not the exception,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s attorneys spent Tuesday behind closed doors, strategizing after their defeat in court.

On Monday, they plan to appeal the verdict. Kelly was found guilty on all counts in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.