ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY — The owner of Bonbino’s Pizza was hospitalized with COVID back in January and was out of work until August as he recovered; now that ‘s better, he’s doing his best to make sure his coworkers, family and friends all get vaccinated.

Nick Milano arranged for his staff to get their booster shots on Monday from Mount Sinai South Nassau’s Vaxmobile.

