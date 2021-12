Ahmad Halimi, a 33-year-old Afghan journalist; his wife, a U.S. military procurement officer; and their two young children fled their native Afghanistan in late August for the U.S.

They left everything behind desperate to escape as the country’s government fell to the Taliban. They feared for their lives.

Thanks to a local organization, they’re beginning to rebuild a life in the U.S. after fleeing with just the clothes on their backs.