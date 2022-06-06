NEW YORK (PIX11) — Advocates are calling for Mayor Eric Admas to add $5 million dollars back into the city budget to support mental health services for students.

The current program, Mental Health Continuum, prioritizes wellness for students with serious mental health needs and helps train school staff. It is currently operating in 50 schools in the Bronx and Brooklyn but may end this month if not included in the city budget.

A letter signed by more than 200 stakeholders is calling on the mayor to continue the funding for the program. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said they are reviewing the request through the budget process

“Currently, DOE continues to look at the best ways to respond to schools’ emotional crises, including every school having a social worker, counselor, or school-based mental health center,” said the spokesperson. “Programs like Early Childhood Mental Health Network through H+H and DOHMH provide mental health supports for New York City youth.”

Please watch the video for the full report.