Advocates push to overhaul support system for NYC homeless students

NEW YORK — More than 100,000 New York City schoolchildren were homeless at some point during the 2020-2021 school year and advocates are calling on Mayor-elect Eric Adams to overhaul the education support system in shelters.

The situation needs to be improved to stop the cycle of homelessness, advocates said. As kids are left behind and fail to graduate, it perpetuates the cycle of living in shelters.

Mom Amanda Pryce was brought to tears as she told PIX11 News about her fight for a better life for her 9 and 11-year-old daughters. Pryce said she hates calling a Nelson Avenue shelter in the Bronx home.

Advocates found one in seven Bronx students experienced homelessness last year. The borough has the highest percentage of homeless students in the city.

Pryce said her daughter has missed more than a third of the school year due to bus issues. During the pandemic, there were schooling issues because of Wi-Fi.

Across the city, 101,000 students lack permanent housing. Many are living in cars, parks or abandoned buildings. Some live in motels or shelters. Other children live in overcrowded housing with other families.

Randi Levine with Advocates for Children called it a crisis.