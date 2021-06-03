Advocates: NY must protect people in group homes amid COVID-19

In this Dec. 3, 2020, photo provided by the Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo holds up samples of empty packaging for the COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo is one of several contenders under consideration by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of attorney general. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Leaders of group homes say New York failed to provide desperately needed protective gear, testing and help with staffing at homes serving New Yorkers with developmental and intellectual disabilities at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers faced calls Thursday to boost pay for group home workers, require routine COVID-19 testing and ensure people with disabilities are a priority in response plans ahead of the next pandemic.

At least 577 people have died due to confirmed COVID-19 infection at group residences.

That tally doesn’t include the number of residents who died at hospitals, or presumed COVID-19 deaths.