Advocates call for NYC preschoolers with disabilities to receive mandated services

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One out of every three preschoolers with disabilities attending a city-run 3K program did not receive their mandated services during the 2019-2020 school year, according to Advocates for Children of New York.

Those services include speech therapy, occupational therapy, and special education instruction.

Preschool students with disabilities are being underserved by New York City public 3K and Pre-K for All programs. The report shows preschool students with disabilities are being denied their legally mandated special education programs and services.

During the 2019-2020 school year, 30,600 preschoolers had IEPs, or Individualized Educational Programs. However, a third of those students, or 10,300 children, did not receive services.

In fact, 1,222 students were left without a seat in a preschool special education class because of a shortage of seats – particularly in the Bronx and South Queens.

The data shows white children were recommended for special services at three times the rate of Latinx preschoolers, and more than twice the rate of Black preschoolers.

Advocates for Children of New York have called on Mayor Eric Adams’ administration to fill the gaps, supporting preschoolers with disabilities in inclusive settings and ensure the receive their mandated services.

The Department of Education said Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks are committed to providing services to every child.

“Mayor Adams and Chancellor Banks are committed to showing up for every child every day, including our youngest students with disabilities, and providing them with the services they need to thrive. The current $22 million investment in preschool special education will help us create new special class seats, strengthen delivery of services, and serve more students in high-quality inclusive settings. We know more needs to be done and will work with Advocates for Children and families to ensure all students have access to a strong start and the services they need,” the DOE said in a statement.