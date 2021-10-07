Advocate explains calls to end cash bail amid Rikers overcrowding

NEW YORK — Advocates are calling for prosecutors and all five of New York City’s district attorneys to stop asking for cash bail for non-violent offenses, which keeps offenders in custody while they await trial.

The outcry comes amid a crisis at Rikers Island due to overcrowding, staff shortages and deadly violence.

Marvin Mayfield is a formerly incarcerated man who spent nearly a year in Rikers waiting for his trial because he could not afford to post bail.

Mayfield, now a statewide organizer at the Center for Community Alternatives, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to explain how cash bail works and whether prosecutors and judges have any real leeway when it comes to imposing bail.



