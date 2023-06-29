NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA is rolling out new subway trains on its tracks. It’s part of an initiative to increase service and reduce wait times.

A new R211 train, running on the A line, was officially unveiled and put into service Thursday.

MTA officials also announced there will be increased weekend service on the G, J and M lines.

The new trains are equipped with new security, surveillance systems and updated software. MTA officials said they plan to keep the momentum going.

“From this point forward, we are going to be introducing roughly upwards of two trains a month,” said Demetrius Crichlow, senior vice president of NYC Transit. “Later on you may even see more than that as we start to ramp up.”

The MTA said the new trains will help the city’s goal to make the subway faster, cleaner and safer.