NEW YORK (PIX11) — On the heels of a violent weekend in New York, additional neighborhood safety teams launched in some of the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods.

Despite the spike in crime, many expressed concern at the unit’s similarities to the disbanded plainclothes anti-crime unit. Mayor Eric Adams said the new teams are better trained, especially in de-escalation.

“Why would I spend 30 something years fighting for proper policing and then allow it to erode away?” Adams said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the revamped unit will consist of five-member teams. Unlike the previous anti-crime unit, these officers will be uniformed, giving the community a visible police presence. Last week, more than 30 teams were rolled out. Five more teams were added to the roster on Monday. The new teams will be in the 25, 28, 69, 114 and 120 precincts.

Molly Griffard, a staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society, said there’s been a disproportionate number of killings from police units like these ones. She said they often contribute to violence against New Yorkers, along with stop and frisk incidents and false arrests.

“Training alone is not enough to overcome this culture and long history of discipline and impunity for misconduct,” Griffard said.

But Mayor Adams said the new teams are effective. In six days, they made 31 arrests. Officers also took 10 guns off the streets.