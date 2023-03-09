NEW YORK (PIX11) – PIX11’s Tamsen Fadal, Kori Chambers and Mr. G all had the pleasure of attending the ADAPT Leadership Awards Gala Thursday evening.

ADAPT Community Network is a nonprofit helping people with disabilities through a wide range of programs. The ceremony honored individuals who have boosted the organization.

“I have talked to so many families and staff over the years who talk about the joy of seeing a 3-year-old child accomplish incredible things,” Fadal said in a speech at the ceremony. “I have met and interviewed some incredible artists whose works have appeared in several art galleries, and I’m fortunate enough to own one myself.”

The event also honored the legacy of Judy Heumann, a pioneering disability rights advocate who led the fight for equal access and opportunity. Heumann died in March at the age of 75.