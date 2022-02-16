Adams unveils $98.5B budget with focus on crime and office workers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams remains focused on public safety with a rise in major felonies

citywide as he laid out his first preliminary budget.

Mayor Adams suggest the city spend $98.5 billion in fiscal year 2023, which begins this summer.

It is about $8 billion less than the city spent in 2022, which was revised upward to $106 billion in spending.

“Every single action we are taking places public safety and justice at the center of the decision making process,” Adams stressed.

In recent years, some of the biggest budget battles have been about defunding the NYPD. This year, city council is generally considered the most progressive in history and many members ran on reducing the police budget.

However, the mayor said he does not foresee a major slashing of the police budget. Adams is promising to get more officers off desk duty and out into the streets right now there are about 35,000 uniformed officers.

“The budget is basically going to remain flat,” Adams said. “That’s the number one concern right: now public safety … I know in previous years people have suggested defunding the police. I think once we see my plans get kicked into high gear, we won’t have to spend as much on public safety.”

Public safety goes far beyond policing. Following high-profile incidents where Asian women were attacked by men apparently suffering from mental illnesses, PIX11 News pressed Adams about what he was doing with the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health.

Formally known as the Thrive program, it gets about $200 million a year to coordinate mental health responses across city agencies.

“Our focus is going to be focused a lot on street homelessness where the crisis is,” Adams said, while saying the office was being re-envisioned.

Adams also wants to make telemedicine of larger part of the city’s mental health response.

Finally, Adams is hoping to get state lawmakers help to enact incentives for childcare center development and tax breaks for businesses that provide childcare.

It is all part of a big push to workers back to the office. Adams believes lingering office vacancies is the biggest threat to the city’s economy.