LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement and field questions Tuesday morning on mental health issues in New York City.

Specifics of the announcement were not immediately known in the hours ahead of Adams’ 11 a.m. briefing, but it was scheduled just one day after the mayor heralded a recent decline in transit system crime.

On Monday, Adams and Janno Lieber, the chair and CEO of the MTA, said that major felonies in the system were down by about 13% in the 28-day period through Sunday, as compared to the same period in 2021.

Adams said that the decline was due, at least in part, to a joint initiative between City Hall, the MTA, and Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase police presence on subway platforms.

The same NYPD statistics show that transit crime is up 33.5% on the year.